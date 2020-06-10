GRANGEVILLE – Outdoor movie watching is set to resume this weekend at the Sunset Auto Vue Drive-in, which has repaired screen damages suffered in a windstorm at the start of the year.
“People seem to be very interested that we’re opening up again, and excited,” said owner Chris Wagner. Tentative plans are for the movie, I Still Believe, to run this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 12-14).
With guidelines for coronavirus still in effect, Wagner said they will be following procedures, such as social distancing in the drive-in concessions area.
“I don’t know all quite yet. I haven’t read them all. I’ve been busy building a drive-in screen,” he smiled.
Nearly the entire 72-by-32-foot metal screen came down, along with one of its two support towers in a Jan. 6 windstorm. In early March, crews with Idaho Forest Group dismantled supports and debris in preparation for construction, which started last week.
Wagner said Advanced Welding and Steel built the structure, and Holcomb Construction put up the tower, as well as installed the screen base and panels. With those in place, the surface was to be painted with a flat, white application, after which theater employee Gerald Lucas said there would be minor adjustments in shift and elevation to ensure the projection is true and in focus.
“It went fast, everything getting set up,” Wagner said last Wednesday, June 3, as crews rapidly placed screen panels.
Theatergoers may have limited film options heading into summer, according to Wagner, until national restrictions ease further, at which point, it will be a smorgasbord of movies.
“There’s not a lot of film to play. Hollywood hasn’t opened up yet,” he said. Some movies that were scheduled to play have been pulled by film companies, though there are others available to show that were pre-corona.
According to national news reports on the film industry, many blockbusters originally scheduled for March through November were postponed or canceled world-wide, and film productions also ceased. As theaters closed, streaming became more popular, and the stock of film exhibitors dropped significantly.
“But there’s a stack of stuff on the shelf ready to be released,” Wagner continued, “so it’s kind of going to be an onslaught of great movie after great movie, because all this was scheduled to be released in May and June, and hasn’t been because of the coronavirus.”
In the interim, Hollywood has offered theaters classic franchises, such as Star Wars and The Avengers, he said, “but it would be nice to have new product. That’s kind of where I’m at.”
Overall, the drive-in situation is looking good and should be close to normal for the season, he said.
“I’m just looking forward to reopening,” Wagner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.