GRANGEVILLE – A Grangeville man was evaluated at Syringa Hospital Monday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 13 and the truck route.
A suspected medical condition is believed a factor in the Sept. 30 crash. Robert Cummins, 70, was transported by ambulance.
No serious injuries were suffered in the incident, which was reported at 3:10 p.m., according to Trooper, Samuel Rodriguez, Idaho State Police. Cummins was driving a 2014 Ford F150 pickup northbound on Mt. Idaho Grade Road, and he proceeded through the intersection where his vehicle was struck by a westbound 2005 Dodge Neon, driven by Charles Moody, 76, of Cottonwood. The pickup then lost control, struck a parked van on the right side of the road, and came to rest, facing southbound, off the road on the Mountain Smoothie property.
“It appears there was some kind of medical problem,” according to Rodriguez, involving Cummins, who at the time of the crash was on his way to a doctor’s appointment.
Moody was wearing a seat belt, and his vehicle airbags deployed. It is unknown whether Cummins was wearing a seat belt. A citation is pending against Cummins for failure to yield.
Wrecker services for the Ford and Dodge were provided by Frank’s Towing & Rescue, and Dale’s & Sons Rescue Towing.
