A Montana man was injured following a rollover accident on Monday, in which his vehicle rolled into the river. Clark D. Classen, 36, of Ronan, was transported by ground ambulance to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville. The crash was reported on March 22 at approximately 11 a.m., near milepost 80.5 (10 miles west of Syringa) on U.S. Highway 12, according to Idaho State Police. Classen was driving eastbound in a 2018 Kenworth semitruck with a trailer loaded with lumber.
According to ISP, he reached down to pick up an object from the floorboard, taking his eyes off the roadway. The vehicle veered off the eastbound shoulder, causing the semi to roll onto its side. This caused the majority of the lumber to fall into the Middle Fork Clearwater River.
Classen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The roadway was not blocked. The recovery of the truck and trailer, as well as the lumber, is ongoing.
