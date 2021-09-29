GRANGEVILLE — A Grangeville man escaped injury following a Saturday morning vehicle accident turned fire that destroyed a grain truck.
The incident was reported on Cash Lane at 11:36 a.m. on Sept. 25, approximately 1.5 miles west of Grangeville. According to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) report, Larry Hill was driving a 1988 GMC C7000 flatbed grain truck at approximately 2 mph. He was making a right turn approach into the field when his right wheel went off the culvert, causing the truck to roll onto the passenger side. Larry’s brother, Jerry Hill, was 100 feet behind in another vehicle, observed smoke coming from under the hood of the truck, and he assisted Larry in exiting the vehicle.
The Grangeville Rural Fire Department arrived on scene at 11:44 a.m., with two engines, assisted in efforts by Larry on a tractor. Firefighting efforts contained the blaze to the vehicle and adjacent ground.
The vehicle is reported a total loss due to the fire.
Larry was uninjured and was wearing a seat belt.
ICSO Deputy Colton Cervantes investigated the incident.
