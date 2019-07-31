Drug-related offenses moved to the top spot of Idaho County crimes last year, which also stood out as the record high in the five-year trend.
In 2018, a total 237 offenses were reported for drug/narcotics, and drug equipment for the combined city police agencies – Cottonwood and Grangeville – and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. This is an increase of more than 89 percent (up by 112) from 2017.
That increase pushes out larceny – the theft of personal property -- from the top spot it has held for more than five years as Idaho County’s number one criminal complaint, which last year ranked third with a total 73 offenses and, in fact, decreased by nearly 24 percent (down by 23) from 2017’s total.
Statistics come from the Idaho State Police Bureau of Criminal Identification’s annual Crime in Idaho Report, a synopsis of statewide crime statistics gathered from law enforcement agencies across Idaho.
According to the report, Idaho County had a total 532 offenses last year, up 20 percent from 2017, of which 63.53 percent (338) were cleared. A total 536 arrests were made, up 23.5 percent from 2017, of which 522 were adults and 14 were juveniles.
Apart from a decrease in 2016, total offenses in Idaho County has been on the rise since 2014, when 416 were reported. Arrests were also at a five-year high last year, which were on the rise from 2014 to 2015 (441 to 449), dropping to 442 in 2016 and then 434 in 2017.
Idaho County’s fourth highest offense (70 reports) was simple assault in 2018, followed by a tie of 32 reports each of aggravated assault and burglary/breaking and entering. Destruction of property offenses totaled 32, which is down by more than 34 percent from 49 in 2017.
Breaking It Down
Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO)
ICSO mirrors the overall county trend for Idaho County, showing drug equipment and drug/narcotics violations as top offenses (202 total, or 85 percent of the region’s reports) for 2018. Larceny and simple assault tied at third with 49 offenses each, fourth was burglary/breaking and entering with 26 offenses, and destruction of property at 22 offenses.
Overall, ICSO had a total 393 offenses last year, up nearly 36 percent from 2017, of which 73.54 percent were cleared. Last year was the five-year high for total offenses, with the low of 285 reported in 2014.
In 2018, 430 arrests were reported, up nearly 30 percent from the year prior, of which 418 were adults and 12 were juveniles. Last year was also the five-year high for arrests, with the low at 303 in 2014.
Last year, a total seven motor vehicle thefts were reported to ICSO, up from three in 2017. In 2018, a total 17 aggravated assault offenses were reported.
Grangeville Police Department (GPD)
Larceny was the top offense within the city of Grangeville, with 21 offenses reported in 2018, followed by simple assault with 19, drug equipment at 16, a tie of 15 offenses each for drug/narcotic and aggravated assault offenses, and five burglary/breaking and entering offenses.
Total offenses decreased 11 percent from 2017 (the five-year high at 136) to 2018, with 121 reported last year, of which 46 (38 percent) were cleared. The five-year low was 110 offenses in 2014.
In 2018, a total 98 arrests were made, up 3.16 percent from the year prior, of which 96 were adults and two were juveniles. This is the second highest in the five-year trend with the high at 125 in 2014 and the low at 76 in 2016.
Other reported offenses for GPD last year included eight destruction of property cases, six fraud cases and four counterfeiting/forgery cases.
Cottonwood Police Department (CPD)
For 2018, larceny and fraud tied for the city of Cottonwood’s top offenses at three each, followed by two reports each of simple assault, destruction of property, drug/narcotic and drug equipment.
Last year, 18 offenses were reported, unchanged from 2017, of which three (16.67 percent) were cleared. The high was 21 in 2014 and low was 12 in 2016.
In 2018, eight arrests were made, unchanged from the year prior, of which all were adults. This was the five-year low with the high being 13 in 2014.
