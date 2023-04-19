COTTONWOOD — This Saturday, April 22, the Cottonwood Police Department will be participating in DEA National Drug Take Back Day.
The public is invited to bring unwanted medications for safe disposal, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Cottonwood City Hall.
Both over the counter and prescription medications will be accepted. However, not accepted will be auto injectors or anything with needles, or medications inside prescription bottles (to avoid the release of personal information).
“We ask that you either dump all of the medications that you want to get rid of into a bag, then drop off that bag, or simply dump your pills into the collection bag,” according to police chief Terry Cochran.
“We thank you for your participation in this event,” he said, “ and hope it helps our community to safely dispose of unwanted medications.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.