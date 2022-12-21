Doug McRoberts and Camden Schacher photo

Eagles member Doug McRoberts passes a $500 check to Idaho County Risk Management Coordinator Camden Schacher. The money will go toward a defibrillator at the Idaho County Courthouse.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — “That’s what we’re here for — to help the community,” said Grangeville Eagles member Doug McRoberts.

McRoberts presented Idaho County Risk Reduction Coordinator Camden Schacher with a check for $500 from the Eagles Grand Aerie at the Idaho County Courthouse on Dec. 14. The money will be used for a defibrillator for the courthouse.

