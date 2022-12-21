GRANGEVILLE — “That’s what we’re here for — to help the community,” said Grangeville Eagles member Doug McRoberts.
McRoberts presented Idaho County Risk Reduction Coordinator Camden Schacher with a check for $500 from the Eagles Grand Aerie at the Idaho County Courthouse on Dec. 14. The money will be used for a defibrillator for the courthouse.
McRoberts knows all too well the importance of a defibrillator, as well as good first-response training.
“I had my five-way bypass 12 years ago now,” he said. He had a heart attack at Camas Lanes Bowling Alley, and bowler Cheyenne Hudson did CPR on him and saved his life. Her Red Cross training as the Grangeville City Pool manager paid off, he said.
“It’s made me more aware, and I know the need for defibrillators and the fact they can help save lives,” he said.
Schacher, in her new position as the risk coordinator, has been looking for ways to make the courthouse safer for everyone. This includes the eventual placement of a defibrillator on each floor.
“I’ve researched them and the ones I’ve been looking at come with their own case, as well as simple voice commands in addition to written instructions,” she explained, adding they hope to have a person from each department take some sort of training. She will also be working on fire safety and escape plans.
“It’s an old building, so there are some things we need to plan for, and some signage that will need to be placed,” she said.
McRoberts said the Grangeville Eagles are glad to help and do so through their state aerie, as well as the monthly breakfasts they have and donations from its members and community members.
