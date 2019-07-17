Eagles show appreciation for Grangeville public works
Contributed photos

On June 25, Eagles Aerie No. 539 served the Grangeville Public Works Department breakfast burritos, fruit, coffee and juice to show appreciation for all they do to make this community a clean and safe place to live. Jerry Cox presented Bob Mager a certificate of appreciation. “Not only do they do a stellar job of snow removal, much of that work is done at night, but the city parks are green and well groomed, and the streets are kept clean. If there is a problem with water or sewer, they are quick to respond. Their hard work is appreciated,” the Eagles stated.

