Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation was host to about 40 kids who participated in its Easter egg hunt during a sunny moment Friday afternoon, April 19. The facility’s lawn was littered with both colored hard-boiled eggs and plastic eggs filled with goodies. The eggs were colored and filled by residents and employees. Each child participating not only received the eggs he or she found, but also was given a color book, bubbles, chocolate and other candy by administrator Ryan Beckman and activities director Amy Farris.
featured
Easter egg hunting in Grangeville
Lorie Palmer
Reporter
