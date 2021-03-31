A variety of Easter egg hunts are set throughout Idaho County. Following is a list of those activities:
∙Cottonwood: The annual Cottonwood community Easter egg hunt will be held at Cottonwood City Park on Saturday, April 3, at 10 a.m. There will be more than 1,000 eggs, including special prize eggs and grand prizes in three age divisions.
∙Elk City: The VFW Auxiliary and the school are having an Easter egg hunt at the school Sunday, April 4, at 10 a.m.
∙Ferdinand: The town Easter egg hunt is set for Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m., for children birth to 12. It will be held at the baseball fields.
∙Grangeville: Grangeville will not be having its Easter egg hunt this year due to COVID.
∙Greencreek: The Greencreek Easter egg hunt will be Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m., at St. Anthony Catholic Church area.
∙Kamiah will hold its community egg hunt Saturday, April 3, at Riverside Park for ages 1-11, at 11 a.m.
∙Kooskia’s Easter egg hunt will be Saturday April 3, at 10 a.m., at the Kooskia Park, for ages 1-12. There will also be a coloring contest for children 12 and younger. These were handed out at Clearwater Valley Elementary School and will also be available at the post office.
∙Riggins: The community Easter egg hunt is set for Saturday, April 3, noon, at Riggins Elementary School, for those birth through fifth grade. There will be candy, prizes, money, and “return for prize” in addition to the gold and silver Easter basket and big stuffed animal in each division. Everyone receives 50 cents. Donate plastic eggs back for the following year.
∙White Bird will host its egg hunt Saturday, April 3, 11 a.m. at the WBRD building (former school). The hunt is for children birth to 12 years old. Plan on staying for lunch as hot dogs, chips and a drink for $2.50 will be sold to help finance next year’s event. To donate, call Renee Farmer at 208-839-2395.
