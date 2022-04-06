Children throughout the area will have the chance to attend Easter egg hunts this Saturday, April 16.
Area hunts are as follows:
∙COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Community Easter Egg Hunt is set for 10 a.m. at the Cottonwood City Park, sponsored by Cottonwood Saddliers & Livestock 4-H Club. Age groups are 0-4, 5-8 and 9-plus.
∙FERDINAND — The Ferdinand hunt is set for 10 a.m. at the Ferdinand Ball Field.
∙GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Grangeville Eagles, will be held at 10 a.m. at Lions Park.
∙KAMIAH — The Kamiah Kiwanis Club will sponsor an egg hunt at noon at Kamiah’s River Front Park for ages groups 1-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-11. Photos with the Easter Bunny will also be available.
∙KOOSKIA — The Kooskia City Park is the place for the Easter egg hunt, 9 a.m.
∙RIGGINS — Riggins Elementary School on Main Street is the place to be for the community Easter egg hunt, scheduled for noon.
∙WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Recreation District Building (old White Bird School) will host an egg hunt at 11 a.m. for toddlers through age 12, with a raffle following. Anyone interested in donating or helping can call Darla at 208-839-2205 (home) or 208-553-8130 cell. In addition, a bake sale will be held at the rec building starting at 10 a.m.
