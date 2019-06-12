GRANGEVILLE – With a 1950s Grease theme, four young ladies stepped out to dance the night away at the Distinguished Young Women of the Camas Prairie program Saturday, June 8, at Grangeville High School.
In the end, Alleyna Truth Edmondson was named DYW for 2020, receiving her medal from DYW 2019, Rachael Stevens.
Edmondson not only won the $500 first-place scholarship, but also took home the $100 physical fitness and $100 self-expression awards. First-alternate winner ($200) was Kylie Cervantes, who also won the talent award ($100) for her monologue. Katrina Wolfrum won the $150 scholastic award and the $100 spirit award went to Anna Wolfrum.
“This program did so much to boost my self-confidence,” said Stevens. “I know the girls here tonight will get so much from this whole experience as well.”
Edmondson will be a senior at GHS this fall and aspires to become a police officer following high school graduation and attending the University of Idaho. She is the daughter of Seth and Jennifer Edmondson. Her grandparents are Mike and Jamie Edmondson of Elk City.
The local DYW program is organized by Kim Johnson and Sue Johnson and is supported solely through donations. Bobbie Kennedy helped with the program as well as Cierra Poxleitner who was the choreographer. Entertainment was provided by Jack Kennedy on the piano and Sydney Walker on guitar and vocals. Emcees were Michael Stevens and 2016 DYW of the Camas Prairie, Hailey Uhlenkott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.