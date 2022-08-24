The Idaho State Board of Education recently announced it will make Empowering Parents grant applications available to Idaho families in mid-September.
Created earlier this year by Governor Brad Little and the Idaho Legislature, Empowering Parents is a $50 million grant program modeled after the Strong Families, Strong Students (SFSS) program administered in 2020 by the State Board of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eligible parents or guardians will be able to use the grant funds to purchase education-related resources and services from the Empowering Parents online marketplace such as internet connectivity, computer hardware and software, instructional materials, tutoring services, etc.
The program will provide $1,000 per student or a maximum of $3,000 per family. Students attending Idaho public or private schools, or students who are homeschooled are all eligible. The program applies to students in kindergarten through the 12th grade.
Grants will be prioritized and awarded first to households with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) at or below $60,000 per year. Once the first phase of awards is made, the AGI limit will be expanded to households earning up to $75,000 per year. After that phase, if there are any grant funds still available, the program will be available to all other eligible students.
The State Board announced the updated timeline after the State Division of Purchasing reviewed four competitive proposals and selected Primary Class, Inc. to create the grant application portal and the online marketplace for the Empowering Parents program. Under the terms of the agreement, Primary Class will have the application portal ready for launch within 30 days, meaning parents and guardians should be able to begin applying for grants in mid-September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.