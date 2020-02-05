BOISE -- Unity, diversity, equity.
That is what College of Southern Idaho’s President Jeff Fox says is the future of higher education in Idaho.
Fox spoke last Thursday, Jan. 30, at the 2020 Hispanic Legislative Reception, which looks at the state of the Hispanic climate in Idaho going into 2020.
Hispanics are the largest minority group in Idaho, representing 222,908 persons or 13 percent of the total population. From 2010 to 2018, the number of Hispanic Idahoans has grown by 25.9 percent, faster than any other minority race according to the U.S Census Data. Consequently, the education, prosperity, and opportunity for this demographic will play a major part in Idaho's social-economic development.
Idaho’s percentage of Latino students has almost doubled since the turn of the millennium representing 18% of all children registered in K-12 public school programs. However, they have historically received lower achievement scores than their white counterparts on subjects like mathematics, English language arts and reading. While there has been some success from the government and state agency measures there is always more to do.
The high school graduation rate of Hispanics in Idaho fell behind that of recent years to 75 percent, compared to the 80 percent statewide and 85 percent nationally. Additionally, the rate of Hispanics that continue to higher education and career technical education programs in Idaho was only 10 percent versus white students 45 percent.
After years of data consistently proved this gap, the State Department of Education set long-term goals to improve Latino academic prospects. The means to meet these goals relied solely on the ideas of Idaho’s schools and their district officials. This proved less than fruitful two years after its adoption according to an Idaho Statesman article.
The annual event, cohosted by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs and Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, dissects the goals of the state and how the Hispanic population of Idaho has developed over time and what needs to be done in the future.
“The legislature established the commission...for several reasons, but primarily to create an independent entity of state government to identify issues affecting the Hispanic community, advise lawmakers in policy programs and procedures that may help solve them,” said Juan Alvarez. “Although this is a small agency...when you measure heart and effort it is much more. I’m proud to tell you this commission is having a lasting positive impact on the state and the lives of its Hispanic community.”
Speakers for the reception included Governor Brad Little, the former President and CEO of the Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Diane Bevin, Idaho Hispanic Foundation Ivan Castillo, Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs Board Chair Juan Alvarez, Executive Director Margie Gonzalez, Idaho Superintendent of Public Schools Sherri Ybarra, College of Southern Idaho’s President Jeff Fox, and reporters Nicole Foy of the Idaho Statesman and Sami Edge from Idaho Education News.
The overwhelming theme for the afternoon was education, and the important effect it has on the future for Hispanic Idahoans. However other concepts like the unfair treatment of Hispanics in the workforce, lack of representation in leadership, challenges with local law enforcement, and misunderstanding of cultural beliefs are areas Idaho needs improvement.
“We have to understand the areas of opportunity, and where we can be more impactful when it comes to serving our community,” said Ivan Castillo. “We understand there’s a lot we can do to get better, but trust us, we will get better, and we are going to be the best thing for this great state.”
