GRANGEVILLE — New officers for the Mountain View School District 244 board were elected at the Jan. 17 meeting, following the swearing in of new members B. Edwards (Grangeville, zone 3) and Larry Dunn (White Bird, zone 5).
Dunn was nominated by trustee Casey Smith (Clearwater, zone 2) for the position of board chair. Smith also nominated trustee Laci Myers (Kooskia, zone 4, who was sworn in at the previous month’s meeting) as vice-chair. The votes were unanimous. Trustees Melisa Kaschmitter (Grangeville, zone 1) and B. Edwards were chosen as 2022-23 negotiation representatives and Edwards was also selected as the legislative representative. Polly Hagen will continue as the board clerk.
