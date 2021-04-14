GRANGEVILLE — Despite a previous year filled with disappointments and cancellations, Grangeville High School’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) members had a successful run at the regional conference, as well as in the state competition.
In January six GHS students competed in the BPA Regional Conference via virtual conference for District 1 and 2 at LewisClark State College. Members include Brandon Vetter, Aliyah Poxleitner, Talia Brown, Taryn Godfrey, Tobias Stoner and Tabitha Stoner.
All six students scored high enough in their event to advance onto the state level competition: Brandon Vetter earned 1st place in both JAVA computer programming and Python computer programming. Aliyah Poxleitner also took home two 1st place awards in Economic Research and Financial Math. Talia Brown scored 1st place in Business Law and 2nd in Database Applications using Access. Taryn Godfrey took 1st place in Prepared Speech and 2nd place in Advanced Word Processing. Tobias Stoner placed 2nd in both Business Law and Advanced Spreadsheet Applications. Tabitha Stoner placed 3rd in both Business Law and Advanced Spreadsheet Applications.
“GHS BPA president, Brandon Vetter, has worked hard to allow our club to succeed this year and to excel even during these trying times,” GHS business and technology teacher and BPA advisor Bruce Wassmuth said.
The BPA State Leadership Conference was held virtually via BSU in March. GHS students competed against close to 1,000 other students from across the state. Five of the six competitors placed in the top 10 in their perspective events. Vetter, Poxlietner and Tobias Stoner will now be competing at the national level in April.
BPA is a nationwide career and technical student organization that was founded in 1966. Its mission is to empower student leaders to discover their passions and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service. There are more than 45,000 members in 2,300 chapters in 23 states and Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.