Terry Gilbert, a candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction said, according to a prepared release, voters shouldn’t be fooled when they hear candidates talk about “school choice.”
“It sounds good,” Gilbert said, “but it’s really an all-out attack on our public schools by those who would destroy them for profit, at our children’s expense and the expense of the schools that are the heart and soul of our communities.”
Gilbert, a lifelong educator and public schools advocate, said the issue is heating up, and the outcome may be determined by this race.
“Proponents of state funding for private schools say parents need more ‘choice’ in education. The truth is parents have many choices when it comes to education – neighborhood schools, magnet schools, charter schools, innovation schools,” Gilbert said. “But the profiteers want to line their own pockets and slowly starve our public schools to death.”
Gilbert said the covert war has been raging for years, but with the rise of extremism and the absence of leadership from the State Department of Education, those who would replace public schools with for-profit schools have become emboldened.
“The Idaho Freedom Foundation and its followers in the legislature are carrying the water for this dangerous idea,” he said. “IFF President Wayne Hoffman has called our public schools ‘grotesque,’ and said, ‘The government should not be in the education business.’”
One of his loyal followers in the Legislature, Judy Boyle of Midvale, has said, “Our public schools can use some competition.”
The idea our public schools are ‘grotesque’ is in itself grotesque.
“As for ‘competition,’ all that would do would be to weaken and eventually destroy our public schools,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said he always taught his students that free public schools are fundamental to democracy and are enshrined in Idaho’s Constitution.
“In my 40-plus years of teaching, public education advocacy, and mentoring elementary students, I have seen the wisdom of our Constitutional mandate up close and personal,” he said. “I can tell you it is the very foundation of our society, and our last and best bulwark against authoritarianism and tyranny.”
“There is no question that profit-making schools funded by taxpayers are anathema to our Constitution and our way of life,” he said.
Gilbert said the impetus for taxpayer-funded for-profit schools is coming from out of state and is being laundered through the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
“This election let’s tell those profiteers to go back where they came from,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.