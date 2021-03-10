KAMIAH – Kamiah Elementary School (KES) will be host to a free parent workshop.
The family learning series is set for Tuesdays and Wednesdays, March 16, 17, 23 and 24, noon to 1 p.m. on-line.
The workshop is geared toward parents and their children in kindergarten through third grades. It will include storytelling activities, family reading, interactive activities, word-sound exercises, Nez Perce cultural standards and more.
To sign up or for details call July (Tess) Green, family engagement specialist, STEP, at 208-621-4704 or e-mail julyw@nezperce.org or follow the link https://nezperce.webex.com/nezperce/j.php?MTID=mc5e1bacdda6ed6a072cfff2124f8c0ee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.