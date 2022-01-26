GRANGEVILLE — More than 100 people packed the Grangeville High School Library Monday night, Jan. 17, for the Mountain View School District 244 board of trustees meeting. The main interest was the agenda item to discuss a possible 2022-23 supplemental override levy.
The comments for and against levies were about equal as various patrons from throughout the county used their three-minute public input session to state their opinions.
A highlight of patron comments before the board’s levy discussion and decision to run a $1.7 million levy is as follows:
∙Shelly Dumas, Grangeville: “You are keepers of the flame. As school board 244 trustees, we trust you understand the commitment to promote and provide quality education and a positive learning and working environment … . You are the keepers of public education, Please, on your watch, don’t snuff it out.”
∙Ken Lefsaker, Grangeville: “The actual issue of the levy is whether we truly need it and what it’s being used for. If we do need it, there ought to be a spreadsheet of items to justify it. What do we lose if there is no levy? Saying that info is not available is not an answer. I do believe a forensic audit needs to be done by an outfit that is not aligned with the school district or the teachers’ unions.”
∙Bill Lane, Clearwater Valley area: “I would like to see more responsibility in publicizing [the numbers] in the paper or at board meetings, so we know what you need and don’t … communicating that to the taxpayers, where the tax dollars are going. And I would like to see some sort of audit.”
∙Joe Cladouhos, Grangeville: “I support placing a levy on the ballot … . I’m familiar with financials and after reviewing the most recent MVSD 244 audit report, I have three observations: a forensic audit review is unnecessary and a waste of time and money; it’s important for the board to propose and support a levy; and three, further erosion of educational support will harm the entire community … .”
∙Jenny Keyser, Clearwater Valley area: “The Idaho Constitution places the responsibility of funding on the legislature which then gives everyone in Idaho, each person in this room, equal representation on the matter. This is not the case for levies which raise the taxes of only one group of people. It’s a no-representative tax. That’s code for un-American … .”
∙Robleigh Williams, Kooskia: “ … I don’t just hand out money to my kids for everything they’re doing; I make them earn it, because something is not valued if you don’t have to work for it. It’s essential to have a clear budget.”
∙Heidi York, Grangeville: “We’ve got to start building this bridge of trust again, whether you want a levy or not; we’ve got to figure this out … we might have a different opinion but let’s get on the same team.”
∙Lizette Hoffenreich, Kooskia: “Besides being unconstitutional, when levies have passed, it has not been equitable. Grangeville gets most of the money and Kooskia has suffered.”
∙Janice Inghram, Grangeville: “Kids are our future. The quality of education in school district 244 affects all of our tomorrows. If you don’t like supplemental levies, elect different legislators. We all voted. … We have been promised much from the governor, but we need certainty now. …”
∙Shireene Hale, Grangeville: “ … Let’s not hold things up hoping for additional revenue … having a strong school system not only gets our kids off to a good start, but it also benefits our community by helping to attract workers with families; even if you don’t have kids in school, we all need electricians, plumbers, nurses, doctors and contractors [to live and work in the area]. It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find these. I urge you to support our families and communities by running a levy.”
∙Jesse Short, Grangeville, on behalf of Idaho Forest Group: “IFG wants to be on record supporting our local schools and school programs. IFG continues to promote an increase in federal timber harvest as a means to reinvest in Idaho’s rural communities, and as progress is made in that area we also recognize the need to consider levies for additional funding needs. As one of Idaho County’s large, private tax bases, IFG understands the financial impact to our operations and chooses to support the levy for the families of IFG and Idaho County.”
