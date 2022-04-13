GRANGEVILLE — “Ultimately, we all have the freedom to choose what we will do with all of the options that are available and all the new options that are becoming so increasingly easy to get our hands on,” patron Ken Lefsaker addressed the Mountain View School District 244 board at the March 28 meeting. “Instilling that moral compass is the ultimate goal for parents who understand the dangers."
Lefsaker spoke to trustees regarding the dangers available through the school library systems.
“There are hundreds of highly objectionable books available through VALNet, even to elementary school libraries,” he said. He added school librarians do filter books and try to make sure they are appropriate for students.
Valley Automated Library Network, or VALNet, is a consortium of 48 public and school libraries in the Southeastern Washington and North Central Idaho region that share their resources, information and online catalog. Resources can be accessed online with a public or school library card.
Lefsaker said he knows the librarians and principals are doing everything they can to educate, filter, and protect students, staff and communities from within the walls of the school.
“We live in the days when ‘Men shall call evil good and good evil,’ and it can be so confusing to all of us,” he said.
Lefsaker added he hopes MVSD will adopt an “opt-in policy” regarding sex education.
“In other words, only those kids whose parents opt in for sex education and related classes will attend said classes. And this would be another step in parents’ involvement with their children’s education,” he said.
“Parents and guardians, if you have concerns about the content in the books your children check out from the libraries, please feel free to contact your librarian and they can put a note on your child’s VALNet account to further filter what they can check out,” district technology coordinator Joe Rodriguez recently posted on the MVSD Facebook page. “We strive to review the books that are in our schools to be age-appropriate, and you can help to ensure your children only get content that you approve of.”
