GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School PTO surprised Valary Pfefferorn with its “Teacher of the Year” award Friday morning, May 12, prior to staff work sessions at GEMS.
Students and parents submitted comments about Pfefferkorn, including, “She cares. She is nice. She makes learning fun. She is available in and out of school. She helps me like math.”
Pfefferkorn has been a teacher for eight years, seven of those at GEMS. She graduated as valedictorian from Grangeville High School in 2009, then went on to Lewis-Clark State College where she graduated magna cum laude.
Her first year teaching at Highland she taught kindergarten. At GEMS she started out teaching a second-third grade combined class and has since taught third grade.
“My favorite thing about teaching is getting to see students grow both academically and as people,” she said. “Seeing young kids learn about themselves and the world is inspiring and keeps me going every day.”
Pfefferkorn said the most challenging part of teaching, “Honestly, has been the social part. I have always been the quiet, shy, keep-to-myself person, but have had to force myself out of my shell, and learn the power of communication in a field where teamwork is key.”
She said growing up, all of her teachers inspired her in different ways and she never had a teacher she didn’t like.
“My teachers made school my safe place, and if I can be that for even just one of my students, I know I’m doing something right,” she emphasized.
She said her mom, Charlene, always pushed and encouraged her to be her best.
“She has always told me I could do anything I set my mind to and is still my biggest cheerleader,” she said.
She said her husband of almost 13 years, Michael Pfefferkorn, “has been a huge part of my life and career. We married young and his hard work and encouragement put me through college. He’s always there to remind me to take care of myself and that I am made for teaching.”
“My biggest inspiration is my 7-year-old son, Cole. He loves to help in my classroom, and is often my source for love and laughter,” Pfefferkorn said. “He has taught me patience, and brought me so much joy and love.”
