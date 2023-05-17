Valary Pfefferforn and Tiffany Forsgren photo

(L-R) Valary Pfefferforn is congratulated as the GEMS PTO Teacher of the Year by PTO president Tiffany Forsgren.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School PTO surprised Valary Pfefferorn with its “Teacher of the Year” award Friday morning, May 12, prior to staff work sessions at GEMS.

Students and parents submitted comments about Pfefferkorn, including, “She cares. She is nice. She makes learning fun. She is available in and out of school. She helps me like math.”

