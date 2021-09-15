RIGGINS — Riggins Elementary School was closed Monday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 14 due to some staff members catching covid and no substitutes to take their classes. Salmon River High School and Junior High will be open, all classes in session.
Riggins School picture day and fall sports picture day is Thursday, Sept. 16. Smile your best smile wearing your favorite outfit and/or sports uniform. The Salmon River JSD 243 Community Barbecue originally set for Thursday, Sept. 16, has been canceled at this time.
Riggins PTO meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month. The first meeting is this Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. in the ASK building, located on the Riggins Elementary School campus. Join in on helping our Riggins students, preschool-12th grade
Salmon River Joint School District 243 is looking for patrons living in Zone 4 which is southeast of Riggins and Highway 95, and Zone 5 which is southwest of Rapid River, general locations. Patrons interested call the District Office 208-630-6027 for the filing deadline and information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.