NAMPA – College of Western Idaho in Nampa recently announced its 2019 fall semester dean’s list. Recipients achieved a grade point average of 3.50-3.99 for the term.
Among those on the list are Hailey Kenna Russell of Grangeville. She is a 2018 graduate of Grangeville High School and is the daughter of Valor and Lorie (Palmer) Russell.
