RIGGINS — It was first watching someone else use American Sign Language that got Sierra Bovey interested.
“I first got into sign language by watching Jordi Renee Brotcke interpret songs at church,” Bovey said. “I first learned by watching Jordi; however, once she graduated, I never really thought about it until one of my friends started learning in the eighth grade.”
That burgeoning interest of American Sign Language (ASL) led Bovey, at about age 14, to start breaking down videos of someone else interpreting a song and learning the language through songs.
“A couple years later I went to the home of one of my friends to help with their rafting business and met someone who was deaf from the rafting company across the street,” Bovey recalled. “Once I met her, she helped me with what I didn’t know, as well as mentoring me with my songs.”
A 2021 Salmon River High School graduate, Bovey is now a freshman at Idaho State University in Pocatello, where she is currently enroute to obtain a bachelor’s degree in none other than the Science of American Sign Language.
The daughter of Bruce and Sarah Bovey, she was born in Boise and raised in Riggins. She is employed as a rafting photographer for Mountain River Outfitters in Riggins during whitewater season.
“Through sign language, I hope to able to provide more help toward those in the community,” she said. “The deaf community is the most overlooked community, and there are not enough interpreters out there to contribute.”
She said the experience has been meaningful to her, as she has been able to connect with other people on a new level.
“I have been able to show them there is someone who can understand and wants to know what they have to say,” she said.
“This skill has given me the experiences of meeting new people in the community who are deaf and need an interpreter, but it has also allowed me to travel for competitions and open my eyes to how other places and cultures are, and not just my hometown,” she said.
Bovey has been a part of competition through the Assembly of God Fine Arts Festivals. This convention is set up to help students discover, develop, and deploy their talents and learn about their God-given abilities, Bovey said.
“Through these festivals, we are all brought together in fellowship, with evening services every night and many missionary deployment chances such as signing up to be a missionary or taking part in various projects,” Bovey explained.
Aside from ASL, Bovey enjoys reading, sketching, painting and music.
“Growing up in a small town has been beneficial to me for I have a big community that I can call my family. I have so many people whom I can call on in a time of need and I have all these same people to hold me accountable, as well,” Bovey said. “Each person in this town has helped shape me into the person I am today.”
However, learning ASL in a small community has had its challenges.
“I’d say the most difficult part about learning ASL was that there weren’t many people around me, other than my friend who is deaf, and one other person whom I could fluently have a conversation with. Thus, making it harder for it to stay in my brain. So, I found myself randomly interpreting normal conversations with friends and family, that way I was still using it and it was in my head,” Bovey explained.
She said when she hasn’t used ASL for a while, it does get a little difficult to memorize, “but most of it is muscle memory and I’ll find myself signing words that I didn’t realize I knew or remembered. However, with just signing randomly, no matter whom I’m talking to, or if I’m just talking to myself, along with competing, has helped keep it somewhat fresh in my head,” she said.
Bovey said she has always dreamed about multiple careers, such as marine biologist, veterinarian technician, and now an ASL interpreter.
“I never could see myself only doing one thing even if I loved it,” she stated. “If I have the chance to do multiple things that I love, why not pursue them?”
“I want to be able to use all of my talents and career goals to provide my knowledge and help people wherever I can and am able to,” she continued. “Ever since I was younger, I have had a strong passion for helping people — whenever I see someone else happy, it just makes me happy to know that I was able to help in some way, and it’s less stress on them.”
