Boise — The Idaho Secretary of State has given volunteers the green light to begin collecting signatures for the Quality Education Act. The ballot initiative would boost funding for K-12 education by more than $200 million annually.
Reclaim Idaho, the organization that spearheaded the successful 2018 campaign to expand Medicaid, said a boost in education funding is needed to give Idaho kids access to qualified teachers and the skills they need to earn a living.
Idaho ranks last among 50 states in education funding per student. School districts across the state, especially in rural areas, lack stable funding for a wide range of programs — including programs such as welding, carpentry and agricultural science that provide students with job-ready skills.
According to numbers from the State Department of Education, the average Idaho teacher salary dropped by nearly $900 last year. And a 2018 report by the State Board of Education found that 1 in 10 Idaho teachers are leaving the profession each year.
The Quality Education Act is paid for by a tax increase for corporations and the wealthiest Idahoans. The initiative does not raise taxes on anyone making under $250,000 per year. Individuals earning over $250,000 would pay new taxes only on the income they earn above $250,000. Married couples would pay new taxes only on the income they earn above $500,000.
Reclaim Idaho filed a lawsuit last month asking the Idaho Supreme Court to strike down Idaho’s new anti-initiatives law, which was signed by Governor Little on April 17th. Critics of the new law say it gives Idaho the most restrictive initiative process in the nation and makes grassroots initiative campaigns virtually impossible. The new law requires campaigns to collect signatures from 6 percent of registered voters in each of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts — up from the 18 districts previously required.
The Idaho Supreme Court will hear the case June 29. In the event that Reclaim Idaho prevails in court — which they believe is likely — the organization will continue its signature drive to place the Quality Education Act on the ballot. If the Court does not strike down the new anti-initiatives law, Reclaim Idaho will likely put its campaign for education funding on hold and instead proceed with a signature drive to qualify the Initiative Rights Act for the ballot.
The Initiative Rights Act, filed by Reclaim Idaho in April, would restore the signature requirements that existed in 2012: 6 percent of registered voters statewide, without regard to where those voters live. For most of Idaho history, there was no geographic-distribution requirement for signature drives. The first such requirement did not appear until 1997.
