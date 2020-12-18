McCall, Idaho — Dec. 17, — In the wake of this year’s pandemic, children from one Idaho school district are getting plenty of fresh air – and teacher time.
Beginning in September, 100 K-5 students from the McCall-Donnelly School District are learning science at the University of Idaho McCall Outdoor Science School (MOSS) located less than 10 minutes across town.
The collaboration between the school district and MOSS, which operates at U of I’s McCall Field Campus located at Ponderosa State Park on the banks of Payette Lake, has allowed students to alternate between indoor classrooms in their local elementary schools two or three days per week and outdoor instruction at MOSS the rest of the time.
“Our goal is to support local families and our community with a programming option that can help students have a great year academically and help families get back to work,” said Gary Thompson, MOSS leadership coordinator.
Dec. 17, The University of Idaho
