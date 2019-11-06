Casey Smith and Pam Redlen

According to unofficial results, Casey Smith and Pam Reidlen appear to have won trustee positions on the Mountain View School District 244 board.

Unofficial results from the Tuesday, Nov. 5, elections. Winners listed in bold.

School Districts: Mt. View School District 244

Zone 2

Casey Smith, 286

Norma Staaf, 282

Zone 4

Pam Reidlen, 296

Mike Dominguez, 281

