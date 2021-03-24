GRANGEVILLE — A vacancy for a zone 5 trustee was declared at the March 15 Mountain View School District 244 board. The seat was left open when trustee Brad Lutz died March 6. The board has until June 13 to appoint a trustee. A trustee is sought from zone 5; however, if no one from that zone applies by June 13, the board could appoint a person from another zone to fill the position. If the board does not appoint a trustee by July 13, the decision then becomes that of the Idaho County Commissioners. The appointment is for the remainder of Lutz’s term, which expires Jan. 1, 2022.
An election for zone 5 is set for Nov. 2 of this year and is for a four-year term. If the appointed person wishes to continue in the position, he or she would then need to file for candidacy in that election. Interested parties residing within zone 5 (map available at the district office as well as online at www.sd244.org) must be registered voters. Letters of interest may be sent to MVSD 244 c/o board clerk Becky Hogg, 714 Jefferson Street, Grangeville ID 83530; e-mail hoggb@sd244.org. Call the district office at 208-983-0990 with questions.
Those interested should apply ASAP as the position could be filled anytime prior to June 13. It is up to the board to appoint a qualified trustee, so even if there is just one applicant from zone 5, this does not guarantee an appointment.
