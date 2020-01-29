HELENA, Mont. -- Carroll College recently published the names of its students who have made the 2019 fall semester dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, a student must receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.
Lily Willig of Grangeville is on the dean’s list. She is the daughter of Maura and the late Mark Willig of Grangeville.
