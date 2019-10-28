GRANGEVILLE – After 13 years as a counselor with Mountain View School District 244, Angie Edwards has opened a private practice.
“It was time,” she said, “I felt like for me, in that position, I had grown as much as I could.”
Edwards moved to Grangeville from Boise with her family when she was 11. She graduated from Grangeville High School and then attended George Fox University where she majored in sociology and social work. She spent time working for the Oregon Youth Authority, working with violent offenders and then she got homesick.
“I was ready to move back here,” she smiled.
She began work in the area as a community resource worker, where she spent two and one-half years.
“I decided I was going to get my Masters Degree and did that at Boise State,” she said.
She and Kelcey Edwards married, and they spent time in Payette before moving back to Grangeville. She worked for three years for Journey Counseling. Then in 2006, Edwards took the school counselor job at Grangeville Elementary Middle School.
“I liked the idea of having the same time off that my family would have,” she said. Their daughter, Emma, who is now a Junior at GHS, was getting ready to start school. Kelcey also had become an elementary/junior high school teacher.
“I do miss the kids, all those relationships I made at GEMS,” said Edwards. “However, I am excited to broaden my experiences, learn more and help people in a different way.”
Edwards is a licensed, clinical social worker (LCSW) who will work with children ages 7 and older, up through adults of any age. Her specialties include helping struggling families, working with adolescents, coping with depression/anxiety, recovering from trauma, short-term problem-solving, resolving grief and managing serious and persistent mental illness. Her interests also include hospice and social justice.
Edwards’ office is located in the Syringa Physical Therapy building, at 711 W. North Street, in Grangeville. Appointments are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays each week.
“I am enjoying the more flexible schedule and getting to make lunch for my daughter and being home more,” Edwards said. When not working, she also enjoys hiking, gardening and reading.
Contact Edwards at 208-816-7381, on Facebook at Angela Edwards PLLC, or by e-mail at angie.edwards.pllc@gmail.com.
