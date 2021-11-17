KOOSKIA — In recognition of Veterans Day at Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School, an assembly was held last Friday, Nov. 12, honoring those who have served. Students in both middle school and high school were released from class to attend the event.
Student president Gunnar Anderburg began the assembly with a speech and welcomed eight veterans as guests. In addition, multiple veterans working within the school were acknowledged and asked to sit with those visiting.
The high school band played the National Anthem at the start, as well as Amazing Grace near the end of the ceremony. The high school choir sang a medley of the different branches’ specific marches. During this song, the veterans stood for the march of the branch in which they served.
A display was set up and spoken about, remembering prisoners of war and troops missing in action. In this display, each of many items placed on a table, set for a troop not coming home, is symbolic of those troops’ lives, such as an upside down glass for their inability to be there, or a white table cloth for their pure intentions to help their nation.
After this, was the presentation of the American flag. Three veterans were responsible for unfolding, displaying and refolding the flag in the proper fashion. During this time, a description of the meaning behind the design and colors in the flag was given.
At one point, all of the veterans walked to the front, stated their name, the branch they were in and where they had served. There was also a video that played, honoring those who have fallen.
After the assembly ended, all of the veterans met in the library for a lunch of chili. Those who are members of the student council had the privilege to join them.
