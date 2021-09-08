Races will be contested on open school board positions for the Mountain View and Cottonwood districts, as well as city council seats in Cottonwood, Kooskia and White Bird.
Candidate filings closed last Friday, Sept. 3 for races to be decided in the Nov. 2 election. Those considering filing as write-in candidates have until this Friday, Sept. 10, to file.
What are the contested races?
Mt. View School District 244
Running for trustee zone 3 are Vincent Rundhaug, Rebecca Warden (incumbent), Donald Alm and Bernadette Edwards; all of Grangeville. Seeking trustee zone 5 are Katrena Hauger and Kaylana (Katie) Matthews (incumbent) of Grangeville, and Larry Dunn of White Bird.
Cottonwood Joint School District 242
For trustee zone 5, running are Patricia Alfrey (incumbent), Casey Forsmann and Justyn Hanson, all of Ferdinand.
Cottonwood City Council
Two four-year terms are open, sought by Lynn Guyer and Keith Holcomb (both incumbents) and Brett Miller. One two-year term is open, sought by Debby A. O’Neill and Kristine Poxleitner Holthaus (incumbent).
Kooskia City Council
Two four-year term positions are open, sought by Dannette Payton (incumbent), Tina Ulmer and Bill Amos.
White Bird
Running for one two-year term seat are Rob Beeson and Jacob Eller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.