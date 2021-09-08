Voting booths pic
Races will be contested on open school board positions for the Mountain View and Cottonwood districts, as well as city council seats in Cottonwood, Kooskia and White Bird.

Candidate filings closed last Friday, Sept. 3 for races to be decided in the Nov. 2 election. Those considering filing as write-in candidates have until this Friday, Sept. 10, to file.

What are the contested races?

Mt. View School District 244

Running for trustee zone 3 are Vincent Rundhaug, Rebecca Warden (incumbent), Donald Alm and Bernadette Edwards; all of Grangeville. Seeking trustee zone 5 are Katrena Hauger and Kaylana (Katie) Matthews (incumbent) of Grangeville, and Larry Dunn of White Bird.

Cottonwood Joint School District 242

For trustee zone 5, running are Patricia Alfrey (incumbent), Casey Forsmann and Justyn Hanson, all of Ferdinand.

Cottonwood City Council

Two four-year terms are open, sought by Lynn Guyer and Keith Holcomb (both incumbents) and Brett Miller. One two-year term is open, sought by Debby A. O’Neill and Kristine Poxleitner Holthaus (incumbent).

Kooskia City Council

Two four-year term positions are open, sought by Dannette Payton (incumbent), Tina Ulmer and Bill Amos.

White Bird

Running for one two-year term seat are Rob Beeson and Jacob Eller.

