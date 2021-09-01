Last call: Filings close this Friday, Sept. 3, for open seats in the Nov. 2 election. Positions are open on city councils, school boards, and cemetery, fire and recreation districts.
To file, persons must reside within the district in question and be a qualified elector. For filing, candidate petitions must have signatures of five qualified electors who live within that district.
For those seats that are uncontested, no election will be held.
Positions open: city council and school boards
Cottonwood: Mayor Pepper Harman, councilors Pat Holthaus and Lynn Guyer (four-year terms) and councilor Keith Holcomb (two-year).
Ferdinand: councilors Jessica Stewart and Bonnie Smith (four-year), and councilors Lori Webb-Remacle and Kenneth Becker (both two-year).
Grangeville: Mayor Wes Lester, and councilors Scott Winkler, Beryl Grant and Dylan Canaday (all four-year).
Kooskia: Councilors Doreen Ash and Danette Payton (four-year).
Riggins: Mayor Glenna McClure, and councilors Roy Akins and Jonny Wilson (four-year).
Stites: Mayor Gerald Cathey; and three council seats (two four-year and one two-year).
White Bird: Mayor Homer Brown, councilor Rick Alley (four-year) and a vacant two-year council seat.
Positions open: school boards
Cottonwood Joint School District 242: Trustee zones 1 (Aaron Hinkelman), 2 (Keith Holcomb) and 5 (Pat Alfrey).
Salmon River Joint School District 243: Trustee zones 4 (Richard Friend) and 5 (Barbara Hawkins).
Mountain View School District 244: Trustee zones 3 (Rebecca Warden) and 5 (Kaylana Matthews).
Kamiah Joint School District 304: Trustee zones 1 (Rikki Simler) and 4 (Don Skinner).
Upcoming deadlines: Last day for a candidate to withdraw is Sept. 17. Last day for voters to preregister is Oct. 8, after which they will have to register and vote at the same time, or go to the polls on election day to register and vote.
For questions on open positions, contact the clerk or administrator of the respective city or district. For elections information, contact the Idaho County Elections Office, 208-983-2751.
