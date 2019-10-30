Voters will be deciding contested city council and school board seats, a cemetery district race, and two municipal revenue bonds at the polls next Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Polling places will be open election day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
What city races are contested?
Grangeville: Three four-year-term council seats are open, sought by incumbents Amy Farris, Michael B. Peterson and Pete Lane, along with newcomer Lance McColloch.
Kooskia: Mayor position is open (four-year term), sought by Donald Coffman, Cliff Jones and Kristy Stamper. Two four-year-term council positions are open, sought by incumbent Marty Stettler, Greg Gibler and Alana R. Curtis.
Riggins: Two four-year-term council seats are open, sought by Bill Sampson, Brady J. Clay and Kerry Brennan.
White Bird: Two four-year-term council positions are open, sought by five candidates: Donna Sickels Ingerson, Barbara O’Nash, John Collins, Darrel “Smiley” Lindsey and Josi Pilant.
Revenue Bonds
On the Kooskia ballot, city residents will be voting on a $1,750,000 sewer revenue bond to fund improvements to the municipal wastewater treatment and collection system.
On the Stites ballot, city residents will be voting on a $1,900,000 water revenue bond to fund city infrastructure improvements.
School Districts
Mountain View School District 244 has three positions open, two of which will be contested. For zone 2, running are incumbent Casey Smith and Norma Staaf. For zone 4, running are Pam Reidlen and incumbent Mike Dominguez. Zone 1 is uncontested with candidate Melisa Kaschmitter.
Cemetery
The Kamiah Cemetery has a contested election for zone 1 between David A. Summers and Jared Dickson.
Uncontested races on the ballot:
Cottonwood (Ben Schumacher and Linda Nida, two four-year seats; Don W. Munkers, one two-year seat); Ferdinand (mayor, Ralph B. Wassmuth; Jessica Stewart, one two-year seat; Lori Schmidt and vacant filing for two four-year seats); and Stites (Carol Y. Howe and Vicki L. Coons, two four-year seats).
Races are uncontested in Cottonwood Joint School District 242 with incumbents Gus Hoene (zone 3) and Tara Klapprich (zone 4).
