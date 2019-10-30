Mail-out ballots go to the following precincts: Big Butte, Ferdinand, Greencreek, Lowell, White Bird and Woodland.

Only zone residents vote in school board elections

“There has been some confusion for voters in the school board election,” said Jessica Adams, Idaho County Elections Department.

Some patrons have wanted to vote for zone 2 and 4 candidates in the Mt. View School District trustees’ election, she said; however, they are informed they do not receive a ballot as they don’t live in the zone.

In summary, in order to vote for a school board candidate, a voter must reside within the same zone as the person running.

“Only people living in zone 2 or zone 4 will get that zone’s election ballot,” Adams said.

How can a voter determine whether they live within the zone?

Contact the Idaho County Elections’ Department, 208-983-2751; or for Mt. View School District, go online at https://sd244.org/, click on “District” and scroll down to “zone maps” to determine your zone through Google Earth.