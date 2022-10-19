GRANGEVILLE — “I want to bring enthusiasm and engagement back to politics,” said Kaylee Peterson. “With how partisan and divisive the rhetoric has gotten, people are exhausted, they feel disconnected and that they have no representation in D.C.” The Congressional candidate looks to provide voters with a “bipartisan statesman back on the ballot” and to re-engage voters to be part of the process and out to the polls, “people who don’t feel they fit in with either party.”
In the race for U.S. Representative, District 1, Peterson (D) of Eagle is challenging Republican incumbent Russ Fulcher of Meridian in the Nov. 8 general election, along with Libertarian Darian Drake of Post Falls. Peterson spoke to the Free Press this month during a campaign stop in the region.
“Politics has been one of my biggest passions since I was a little kid,” Peterson said, starting at age 8 when she wrote a letter to the Clinton Administration concerning its handling of the Kosovo conflict. This continued into her tweens as an advocate on speaking tours for LGBTQA and diverse youth in the foster system, and later working on an Ada County campaign and at age 18 managing the campaign for a Boise state representative.
Peterson and her husband of 10 years, Trevor, have two children. She is currently a sophomore at the College of Western Idaho, finishing a double major in political science and criminal justice. She is president of the CWI debate team, chief of staff for the Associated Students of CWI, serves on the College Council Executive Board and the Idaho Students Association’s Legislative Council, and organizes volunteers for the Idaho Office on Refugees.
“Watching Russ Fulcher’s tenure in office, I felt the people of Idaho needed representation and choice at the federal level,” she said. Many candidates were contesting seats in the state legislative races, but at the federal level there was no one challenging the Republican incumbents: Fulcher and Mike Simpson. She criticizes his unprofessional behavior — such as speaking out on Jan. 6 on the need to overturn election results — his voting record — notably his refusal to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, which prevents gun violence offenders from getting weapons after a domestic violation conviction, and his failure regarding the Snake River dams issue in not being involved to negotiate solutions for his constituents.
“He seems to be voting along extreme lines that go with the Freedom Caucus, and not in the best interests of Idaho citizens,” Peterson said. “I believe it’s not Republican or Democrat, but every Idahoan deserves a voice at the table and someone to represent their best interests.”
Peterson spoke on three issues as part of her campaign: tax reform, health care and conservation.
“Our working class, blue collar, middle class Idahoans are carrying the tax weight,” she said. “There needs to be some balance so the top tax bracket starts being held accountable for their impact on our communities.” She added that on property taxes, while this is a state issue, there are options at the federal level to help take the burden off Idahoans.
Peterson spoke on the need for mental health access, and on affordable prescriptions and lifesaving medicines, and bolstering V.A. benefits for veterans. Fulcher, she said, voted against the insulin price cap, calling it socialism, and on the need to find other solutions: “This is not a choice for families or children living with type 1 or 2 diabetes. That he is not offering us solutions, only more problems, is really an issue for me.”
Peterson advocates for retaining public lands for continuing multirecreational use, as well as for use in conservation, such as drought mitigation and watershed protection.
“These lands and waters our grandfathers hunted and fished on need to be available for our children and our children’s children,” she said. “Fulcher has proposed giving these federal lands back to the states, but the state has the obligation to use these lands for maximum profitability, so they would be sold off to people like the Wilkes brothers or to industry that will turn them into a gravel pit and we’ll lose access.”
Peterson said she is asked a lot about her experience as regards this position.
“The truth is, there are a bunch of people who have been in there a very long time who have done nothing for Idaho,” whereas, she is someone who, “genuinely loves policy and wants to represent both sides of the aisle, both Republicans and Democrats.... I’m so tired of hearing labels and having that define somebody’s entire existence. Idahoans are so much more than a single label, and they deserve a representative who gets down to the heart of what they need.”
