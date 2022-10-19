GRANGEVILLE — “I want to bring enthusiasm and engagement back to politics,” said Kaylee Peterson. “With how partisan and divisive the rhetoric has gotten, people are exhausted, they feel disconnected and that they have no representation in D.C.” The Congressional candidate looks to provide voters with a “bipartisan statesman back on the ballot” and to re-engage voters to be part of the process and out to the polls, “people who don’t feel they fit in with either party.”

In the race for U.S. Representative, District 1, Peterson (D) of Eagle is challenging Republican incumbent Russ Fulcher of Meridian in the Nov. 8 general election, along with Libertarian Darian Drake of Post Falls. Peterson spoke to the Free Press this month during a campaign stop in the region.

