Filings closed for write-in candidates last Friday, resulting in two contested seats on the Stites City Council.

Two four-year positions are open, which are sought by Josh Bradley and Bonnie Shannon, both incumbents, and Keith Schmidt. Of the three, Schmidt and Shannon are write-ins, so their names will not appear on the ballot.

For Stites, the two-year seat is uncontested, by candidate Laurie Rad; and no one is running for the mayor’s position.

The election will be held on Nov. 4, during which elected positions will be decided for area school boards and city councils, as well as on two revenue bonds ($5.4 million for water and $3.4 million for sewer) for the City of Grangeville.

Other contested races, as reported last week, remain unchanged:

Mt. View School District 244

Running for trustee zone 3 are Vincent Rundhaug, Rebecca Warden (incumbent), Donald Alm and Bernadette Edwards, all of Grangeville. Seeking the trustee zone 5 seat are Katrena Hauger and Kaylana (Katie) Matthews (incumbent) of Grangeville, and Larry Dunn of White Bird.

Cottonwood Joint School District 242

For trustee zone 5, running are Patricia Alfrey (incumbent), Casey Forsmann and Justyn Hanson, all of Ferdinand.

Cottonwood City Council

Two four-year terms are open, sought by Lynn Guyer and Keith Holcomb (both incumbents) and Brett Miller. One two-year term is open, sought by Debby A. O’Neill and Kristine Poxleitner Holthaus (incumbent).

Kooskia City Council

Two four-year term positions are open, sought by Dannette Payton (incumbent), Tina Ulmer and Bill Amos.

White Bird

Running for one two-year term seat are Rob Beeson and Jacob Eller.

