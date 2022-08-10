ELK CITY — With the theme of “It’s an Elk City Thing,” the community will celebrate its annual Elk City Days Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12, 13 and 14.
Friday will start with the kiddies parade; sign-up at 4:30 p.m. with the parade starting at 5 p.m. on Main Street by the post office. Continue on with the fun at the Elk City School ball field for a baseball game at 6 p.m. Live music begins at 8 p.m. at the VFW.
Start Saturday bright and early with the VFW Auxiliary Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. at the VFW. The ping-pong ball drop for the kids will be at 9 a.m. at the airport. The main parade, featuring grand marshal Kenneth Thompson, is set for 11 a.m. (sign up at 10 a.m., upper Main Street). Don’t miss the yearly melodrama starring Elk City characters.
The Sew Help Me quilters show will take place on Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the sawdust scramble is set for outside the VFW at noon following the parade. A greased watermelon obstacle course will be held at noon for kids and 6:30 p.m. for adults at the VFW.
4-H Chicken Poop Bingo is set for 3 p.m. (get your numbers after the parade on Main Street), and the 4-H kids gold panning activity will be held after the parade until 3 p.m., also on Main Street. Don’t miss the logging show and competition, beginning with youth events, at 1 p.m., in front of the ambulance shed. The Great American Bathtub Push Race is set for 5 p.m., and live music begins at 8 p.m. at the VFW.
The cornhole tournament is set for Sunday; sign up at 10 a.m. at Tank Memorial Park.
The weekend will also include food and other vendor booths and activities throughout town. This year’s sponsors include the VFW Post 8311, Elk City Area Alliance, American Legion Post 153, Elk Creek Station and Café, Elk City General Store, South Fork Junction Lodge and Framing Our Community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.