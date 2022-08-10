Elk City Days melodrama photo

Elk City Days past: The parade melodrama, featuring local characters, is an Elk City Days crowd pleaser.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

ELK CITY — With the theme of “It’s an Elk City Thing,” the community will celebrate its annual Elk City Days Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12, 13 and 14.

Friday will start with the kiddies parade; sign-up at 4:30 p.m. with the parade starting at 5 p.m. on Main Street by the post office. Continue on with the fun at the Elk City School ball field for a baseball game at 6 p.m. Live music begins at 8 p.m. at the VFW.

