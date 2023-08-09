ELK CITY — A longtime couple will serve as Elk City Days grand marshals for 2023: Bill and Sue Phillips. And they have a little secret they’re not afraid to share.
“We live in the best place in the world!” they agreed.
Sue (Tackett) Phillips was born and raised in Grangeville and graduated from Grangeville High School, going on to attend the University of Idaho for three semesters.
Bill Phillips was born in Decatur, Ill., and raised in West Palm Beach, Fla. He attended Forest High School and then earned his bachelor of science in forestry from the University of Florida.
Following high school, Sue worked at various jobs in Grangeville and attended and after time at the U of I, returned to Grangeville in January of 1973 and worked again at various businesses in Grangeville until April. She went to work for the USDA Forest Service on a survey crew stationed at Red River Ranger District in April 1973.
Bill was recruited by the USDA Forest Service while attending the University of Florida to fight fire at Dixie in 1969. He fought fire for three seasons and worked on the timber crew at Red River Ranger District. He worked for John G. Miles Forestry in Florida and Georgia. He also worked seasonally at Floyd Johnson’s Red River Lumber Mill and Red River Corrals for Archie George.
The couple met at Red River Ranger District in April 1973 and got married in Dixie Jan. 4, 1974.
“It was a snowmobile wedding with everything snowmobiled in … pastor, flowers, wedding dress, the whole kit and kaboodle,” Sue recalled, smiling.
They have now lived in Elk City for more than 50 years. Bill worked as a self-employed contractor and owned and operated a sawmill, retiring in 2017. Sue worked four years for Shearer Lumber Mill and eventually went to work full-time for the USDA Forest Service and worked 32 years in various positions, mainly in silviculture, fire, business management and data management, retiring in 2013.
In their retirement, the Phillips are enjoying life with their children and grandchildren.
She likes to travel, quilt, read, “And I love to cook, and I like to do dishes,” Sue laughed. She is the school and community librarian and said she loves to help people pick out books to read, especially kids.
Bill likes to garden, “as much as I can in Elk City,” he said. Since he retired, he still makes some lumber with his sawmill, mostly as a hobby, and enjoys making knives, as well.
The Phillips have two children. Son, Karl Phillips, and his wife, Nancy, have two children: son Morgan (2) and daughter Aurora (3 months) and live in Lewiston.
“Grandkids are the most wonderful thing in the world,” Sue stated.
Daughter Amelia Phillips and her partner, Aaron MacMenamin, live in Grangeville
While the backcountry of Elk City might be tough for some people to imagine for everyday living, the Phillips wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I love the sense of family in a small community and the acceptance of people,” Sue said. “You can be free to be who you are. It felt like coming home when I moved here!”
“It’s small, quiet, and not very many people around, with elbow room,” Bill added.
“It’s the center of the universe,” Bill smiled.
