Bill and Sue Phillips photo

Bill and Sue Phillips are the 2023 Elk City Days grand marshals. “We are very honored to serve as the Elk City Days grand marshals,” the couple stated.

 Photo courtesy / Margaret Robinson

ELK CITY — A longtime couple will serve as Elk City Days grand marshals for 2023: Bill and Sue Phillips. And they have a little secret they’re not afraid to share.

“We live in the best place in the world!” they agreed.

