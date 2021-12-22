Public comment will soon be open on planning for a proposed Forest Service project near Elk City, designed to improve forest resilience to insect and disease infestation and reduce hazardous wildfire fuels.
Under direction by the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, the Red Seigel forest management project is located approximately eight miles southeast of Elk City on the Red River Ranger District. According to the agency, resulting actions from the proposed project would improve the safety of firefighters and the public in the project area, and timber products harvested as a result of these forest management actions would support local economies.
The project would be analyzed under the Healthy Forest Restoration Act for insect and disease infestation. Per the act, no more than 3,000 acres of the approximately 47,000–acre total project area would undergo active treatment activities.
The proposal being developed contains silvicultural treatments that include even–aged regeneration methods on up to 2,726 acres. Proposed even–aged regeneration activities would have the potential to create 20 openings greater than 40 acres in size, ranging from 41 to 448 acres and totaling 2,179 acres. According to the agency, these proposed openings include multiple even–aged regeneration methods with various levels of tree retention, creating a complex and variable landscape that is more resilient to insect infestation, disease, and wildfire.
In addition to the retention of individual seed and shelter trees, reserve trees would be retained with a focus on large trees, snags, seeps, and other unique structural or habitat features.
The Forest Service will soon be holding a formal scoping period to solicit public comment on the Red Seigel project. Comments can be submitted by e-mail at comments-northern-nezperce-red-river@usda.gov. Include “Red Siegel” in the subject line and include your name and contact information.
For information: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59667, or contact Chandra Neils, NEPA planner: chandra.neils@usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.