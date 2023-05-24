ELK CITY — Returning fuel sales to her community is the goal of Elk City resident Danielle Wauer, owner of the Elk Creek Station and Café. She is currently working toward resuming fuel sales at the station by or before Memorial Day weekend.
The Free Press reported on the lack of local fuel service in the May 10 issue with an Idaho Transportation Department advisory for motorists to plan ahead if traveling to and from Elk City.
In an email, Wauer — a mother with three children at home — reported that her business closure last year was due to factors including massive fuel spikes, aggravated by fungus contamination of her diesel tank.
“This happened after only one year of ownership so my feet were barely wet,” Wauer wrote. “I don’t have the safety net of big chain fuel companies. If the fuel spikes more than my markup then that eats into my profit. If it spikes greatly, very quickly, then there goes my profit and I have to invest from my pocket.”
“All the money I made from the fuel, and a whole lot more,” she continued, “went into keeping fuel in those tanks for as long as I could, and ate my entire savings. When you’re talking about thousands of gallons of fuel, for a small business those are huge numbers. At $5-plus a gallon times 7,000 gallons for one tank, and 5,000 gallons for the other tank, that is a huge, huge amount of money lost, if the fuel costs more than I made.”
An additional challenge for her, whether before and now in planning a reopening has been finding employees, she said. Last year, nearly all her staff were teenagers with no job experience with the station and also a high-volume cafe.
“I trained them from scratch and poured everything in to teaching them skills that has taken me years to learn,” she said. Additionally, she said she was working 100-hour weeks without time off, which included a six-week-long miscarriage.
Wauer said that despite negative comments and posts on social media, she will not give up on reopening the station.
“I will reopen. I will have fuel and I will show the community that I honor the responsibility and commitment I made to this community when I bought this place,” she said. “I take full responsibility for what has happened and I do not take the repercussions for the town lightly. This is a monumental thing to not have fuel here.”
