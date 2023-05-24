ELK CITY — Returning fuel sales to her community is the goal of Elk City resident Danielle Wauer, owner of the Elk Creek Station and Café. She is currently working toward resuming fuel sales at the station by or before Memorial Day weekend.

The Free Press reported on the lack of local fuel service in the May 10 issue with an Idaho Transportation Department advisory for motorists to plan ahead if traveling to and from Elk City.

