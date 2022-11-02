GRANGEVILLE — A crowd of close to 50 people filled the Idaho County Courtroom on Oct. 25 for a road validation hearing. Matt Jessup, the county’s civil attorney, led the hearing which included county commissioners Skip Brandt and Denis Duman. Commissioner Ted Lindsley, who owns property nearby, recused himself.
Jessup explained the hearing is in response to a petition submitted by Elk City resident Joshua Palken. Pursuant to Idaho Code Section 40-203A, Palken requests the Idaho Board of Commissioners validate a portion of Old State Forest Highway 18 between Red River Road and State Highway 14. This route includes a bridge across the American River on private land owned by Lyle and Shala Rowan and Brad Blackburn on River’s Edge Road. Palken’s petition includes documents to support his contention that the county has a right of way.
Palken stated that public access all over the west is threatened and litigation is not a good solution to resolve it. He said he believes anyone who opposes his request does so because they have a personal issue.
“They have an axe to grind, let them grind it,” he said. He contends, in part, that public maintenance has been established by the county grooming the route for snowmobile use once or twice per year. Palken said he does not believe validating the right of way would create liability for the county.
On the sign-in sheet for the hearing, eight people noted support, twenty-seven opposition and twelve did not express an opinion. Letters were read into the record from people who could not attend. The hearing was at times contentious, including references to civil lawsuits between some of the parties, personal attacks, allegations of trespassing and disrespect for private property rights.
Geren Kunkel spoke in favor of the road validation. As the only year-round resident on the Forgotten 400 Road (Old Highway 18) he values accessing his property from either direction.
“Lyle [Rowan] has been very nice to me and let me go across his bridge,” he said. Use of Rowan’s bridge provides a through route and shorter trip to Elk City for Kunkel.
Mike and Jamie Edmonson, owners of the Elk City Hotel, both spoke in favor of the route from a historical perspective.
“This historical route is one of those accesses we don’t want to lose,” Mike said. He said it provides a parallel route to Highway 14 for ATV’s and snowmobiles.
“I feel kind of guilty, I kind of started this whole thing,” Malina Palken said. “I don’t know what is against a woman riding a mule. When we moved to Elk City, I was looking for a place where I can ride my mule right from my house.” (Malina and Joshua referred to each other as ex-spouses.)
Shala and Lyle Rowan both spoke in opposition to the road validation.
“We don’t want to be held responsible for someone falling off the bridge,” Shala said.
Lyle questioned whether the county would take on liability for the bridge. Lyle also said they do not deny access to people who ask.
“We are not going to spend any money maintaining that bridge. If it washes out, it’s gone,” said Lyle.
“It’s not that big of a deal to go around,” Bill Stone said. He said he has accessed his property via the Forgotten 400 Road for 30 years. He believes an EIS would need to be written because of the spawning ground for salmon.
Joyce Dearstyne, Executive Director of Framing our Community (FOC), explained FOC had nothing to do with building the bridge. Although FOC received a grant from DEQ in 2008 for sediment reduction and wildlife habitat, FOC dropped the bridge construction component upon learning it would need to be engineered. Dearstyne said it concerns her as a taxpayer if the county takes this on. The bridge would have cost a quarter of a million in 2008; she can’t imagine what it would cost now.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Brandt and Duman deferred a decision after Duman said he needed more time to review the documentation. Brandt later said they will announce their decision at a future board of commissioners meeting.
