Crowd gathered for Elk City Road validation petition photo

A crowd filled the Idaho County Courtroom during an Oct. 25 hearing on road validation.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

GRANGEVILLE — A crowd of close to 50 people filled the Idaho County Courtroom on Oct. 25 for a road validation hearing. Matt Jessup, the county’s civil attorney, led the hearing which included county commissioners Skip Brandt and Denis Duman. Commissioner Ted Lindsley, who owns property nearby, recused himself.

Jessup explained the hearing is in response to a petition submitted by Elk City resident Joshua Palken. Pursuant to Idaho Code Section 40-203A, Palken requests the Idaho Board of Commissioners validate a portion of Old State Forest Highway 18 between Red River Road and State Highway 14. This route includes a bridge across the American River on private land owned by Lyle and Shala Rowan and Brad Blackburn on River’s Edge Road. Palken’s petition includes documents to support his contention that the county has a right of way.

Joshua Palken explains his road petition photo

Joshua Palken explains his road petition during a validation hearing with the Idaho County Commissioners.
