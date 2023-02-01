MVSD superintendent Steve Higgins photo

MVSD superintendent Steve Higgins addresses the board at the Jan. 19 meeting as (left) clerk Tracy Lynde takes notes.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE— “The Elk City School teacher position has been posted,” MVSD 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins said at the Jan. 19 board meeting.

Current teacher Kathy Nice has turned in her resignation as she prepares to retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

