ELK CITY -- The Elk City Dust Devils, Framing Our Community and Friends of the Elk City School will be hosting an “Old Fashioned Sunday in the Park” on Sunday, July 21. This is in conjunction with the Elk City Wagon Road Days, Clearwater to Elk City Wagon Road Adventure Trip, that takes place on Sunday, July 21. This will be at Shearer Park (next to Elk Creek Station). There will be refreshments and oral history presentations from descendants of the original Elk City pioneers starting at 4:30 p.m.
Triple Bar Drill Team O-Mok-See set for Sunday
GRANGEVILLE – Triple Bar Drill Team will hold its annual O-Mok-See Sunday, July 21, at the Border Days Arena. Sign-ups are at 8 a.m. with games starting at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.