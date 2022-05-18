ELK CITY — The name of Capt. Samuel C. Turner may not be familiar, but thanks to Bruce Gabari and Elk City VFW Wilderness Post 8311, he and approximately 3,000 Idaho service personnel, who died in conflicts from World War I through the present, will have a place where their ultimate sacrifice is recognized.
Sunday afternoon, May 15, more than 50 people gathered at the post to formally dedicate the facility as a veterans’ memorial building. As part of this, the post now displays vinyl banners displaying names of Idahoans who died in service in world wars I and II, Korea, Vietnam and the War on Terrorism; the state’s recipients of the Medal of Honor, dating back to 1863; and the history and specifications of the battleship U.S.S. Idaho, which served in several major island campaigns during WWII.
“The membership went out of their way to follow up on my crazy idea,” said Gabari, Post 8311 senior vice commander, during the presentation, “but I think it worked out. It’s a good thing for the town, and a good thing for the state of Idaho.”
Gabari explained this grew out of the post’s remodeling project, which started about nine years ago. He said there used to be a wall with letter-sized sheets of paper, listing the WWII casualties.
“I thought that was kind of inappropriate,” he said, and so with the help of Katy Wensman at The Print Shop in Grangeville, he continued, she typed all 1,800 names and formatted these for the banner. “You know how many names that is, how long it took to put all those on there? She never charged us for her time,” Gabari said, recognizing her work on the project. Also motivating the project, Gabari said as he was working on this banner, one of the older post members came in and recognized one of the names, saying he knew that guy.
While the banners are important to recognize fallen comrades, Gabari said, “this is really more of a state thing,” welcoming all veterans who come into town to come into the post and who may recognize a friend or relative on one of these lists.
Gabari also contacted the Idaho Military Museum, which helped with additional information for the banners: “They were a great help,” he said.
Among the dignitaries who attended Sunday was Joe Riener, Dist. 2 commander for the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) in Idaho.
“The display that Mr. Gabari has put together is unique in the entire state,” he said. “It took him over a year to compile all this information, and then to get all this; it’s phenomenal.”
