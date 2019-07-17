What's happening

CLEARWATER -- Clearwater to Elk City Wagon Road celebration is set for July 20-21.

The parade is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Line-up is at 10 a.m. All participants receive a free lunch.

Vendors are invited to set up on Main Street at 9 a.m.; no fee.

A lunch of hamburgers, chips and drink will be available for $5 per person.

Other activities throughout the day include quilt and rug show, vendors, raffles, old time gospel hour, variety show, wagon road museum open, and on Sunday, the 53-mile trip on the old wagon road to Elk City.

The memory store has shirts, hats, books and, new this year, neck kerchiefs imprinted with a map of the road and all its attractions.

To join the variety show, contact Dana Lohrey at 208-746-0720.