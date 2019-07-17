CLEARWATER -- The Elk City Wagon Road celebration is set for July 20-21 this year in Clearwater. Organizers are inviting vendors and parade participants to join in this annual celebration of the historic Wagon Road from Harpster to Clearwater to Elk City. This road was used in the late 1800s to haul supplies to the gold fields of the Elk City area. Today it is still passable with rugged vehicles and 4-wheel drives.
Vendors and parade participants are welcome to join free of charge. The parade will line up beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, on Clearwater Main Street. Just show up and get in line. Vendors may set up along Main Street.
This year’s grand marshals are Tim and Bernadette Straw.
Tim was born in Burley to Vinal and Delores Straw. They moved to Clearwater when Tim was 6 months old, and he has lived here ever since. Bernadette was born in Grangeville to Glenn and Betty McLean and has lived in Clearwater all her life. She is the granddaughter of Elmer and Muriel McLean who were early settlers of Clearwater. Both attended Clearwater School and Clearwater Valley High School. Bernadette attended Stites School through the fourth grade, moving to Clearwater Valley School upon the closure of Stites School. Tim and Bernadette were married in September 1968, and have two daughters, Heidi of Scobey, Mont., and LaDana of Lewiston. They also have three grandchildren.
Bernadette served as secretary for Clearwater Water District for about 18 years. Tim now serves on the board of directors and has for a number of years. The Straw’s ranch is about two miles east of Clearwater, where Tim has farmed and ranched all of his adult life. Bernadette attended beauty school and worked at several local shops prior to working as an aide in the Kooskia schools for many years. They are both now enjoying living and working at the ranch and waiting for things to slow down a bit.
“The Clearwater area is the best place in the country to be raised and live,” the couple agreed.
