CLEARWATER – Elk City Wagon Road Days was held July 20 and 21. Weather was cooperative, and many people joined the festivities in Clearwater.
The quilt show had many entries and three winners in the voting. First place went to Linda Stacey, with her colorful “Dragonflies” quilt. Second place was Ivona Marks with the “Santa Scene,” and third place was Myrna DeHaas who entered an oldtime quilt made by her mother. Congratulations to all.
The Clearwater to Elk City parade had 20 entries. Winners were: Best Buggy- Straw Family; Best Wagons were Dale Cooper and Dan Olson with a covered wagon; Top old car was Al and Alice Humphrey. The best float was the Clearwater Baptist Church, and youngest entry was Cash Hunter on his pony. Best Dressed Man was Bear Claw, the mountain man.
Other entries included the best group, the Lamoyne Hunter family on their horses; oldest car, a 1915 Ford belonging to Becky Brotnov; a non-motorized vehicle was Syringa Wells-Sanford; best tractor- Jack Winters on Mighty Mouse; and the Most Unusual Machine, a snow groomer, of the Andrew Renshaw family.
An old-time gospel sing and variety show, and history of the original Wagon Road ended the day.
