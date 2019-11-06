Avista electric customers in Grangeville, Elk City, Dixie and Red River will experience two planned power outages; one this Sunday, Nov. 10, and another the week following on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Approximately 2,979 customers will be affected by the outages, both set to occur from 4 to 8 a.m.
The outages are necessitated, according to Avista, to replace aging poles and upgrade equipment within the Grangeville substation. No road closures or traffic disruptions are anticipated as part of this work.
“Customers who will be impacted by the planned outage will be notified via an automated phone call, prior to the date of the outage,” said Avista spokesperson Kim Vollan. “These phone calls go to the primary phone number listed on a customer’s account – one reason customers should be sure to keep their contact information with us up-to-date.”
The need for this work was identified during a routine inspection that Avista performs regularly in all of its substations. During the first outage, Avista crews will disconnect service and configure a temporary bypass system in the section of the substation that requires repairs. The bypass will minimize the outage duration, allowing three crews to continue repair work throughout the week. During the second outage, crews will reconnect the newly repaired section of the substation to the electric grid.
“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to update aging infrastructure at our local substation,” said Matt Casey, manager of electric operations in Grangeville and the surrounding areas. “The enhancements we’ll be making will ensure our customers continue to receive safe and reliable energy. We understand power outages can be inconvenient and will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service.”
Avista customer service representatives have resources and information to aid customers. For questions or concerns, contact Avista at (800) 227-9187 for assistance; reference outage numbers 1911340 and 1911341.
