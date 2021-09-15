ELK CITY — Elk City REACH Club, Inc. received a grant for $7,000 from the Idaho Future Fund from the Idaho Community Foundation for the operation of its preschool program for the coming school year. REACH Club has been in operation in Elk City for twenty years. Originally funded through a local consortium, Centers of Discover, received Twentieth Century School grants for the first eighteen years. In the beginning, several area schools participated and a preschool in Elk City was included in the application as there was none in the Elk City area. About fifteen years into the grant process the preschool was dropped from the grant but REACH was able to continue using funds from savings. In 2018, the local consortium including REACH Club, Inc. did not receive any grant funding, but Elk City was able to continue operations using savings and money from fund-raisers. In the summer of 2020, a new five year Twenty First Century School Grant was awarded to the consortium and although Elk City’s REACH Club received a portion of the grant, no funding for the preschool program could be included.
REACH continued to fund preschool from savings and fund-raisers. Thanks to Dennis Kachelmier for applying to the Idaho Community Foundation for a grant to operate preschool for the coming year. The grant will pay for salaries and operating expenses for the coming year. Donations to REACH Club, Inc. are always welcome, and the Board of Directors and employees are proud to be able to offer these services to the area community. If you would like to donate or want more information, contact Sue Phillips or Alyssa Stibal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.