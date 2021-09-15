ELK CITY — Elk City REACH Club, Inc. received a grant for $7,000 from the Idaho Future Fund from the Idaho Community Foundation for the operation of its preschool program for the coming school year. REACH Club has been in operation in Elk City for twenty years. Originally funded through a local consortium, Centers of Discover, received Twentieth Century School grants for the first eighteen years. In the beginning, several area schools participated and a preschool in Elk City was included in the application as there was none in the Elk City area. About fifteen years into the grant process the preschool was dropped from the grant but REACH was able to continue using funds from savings. In 2018, the local consortium including REACH Club, Inc. did not receive any grant funding, but Elk City was able to continue operations using savings and money from fund-raisers. In the summer of 2020, a new five year Twenty First Century School Grant was awarded to the consortium and although Elk City’s REACH Club received a portion of the grant, no funding for the preschool program could be included.

REACH continued to fund preschool from savings and fund-raisers. Thanks to Dennis Kachelmier for applying to the Idaho Community Foundation for a grant to operate preschool for the coming year. The grant will pay for salaries and operating expenses for the coming year. Donations to REACH Club, Inc. are always welcome, and the Board of Directors and employees are proud to be able to offer these services to the area community. If you would like to donate or want more information, contact Sue Phillips or Alyssa Stibal.

