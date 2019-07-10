ELK CITY -- The Elk City Dust Devils, Framing Our Community and Friends of the Elk City School will be hosting an “Old Fashioned Sunday in the Park” on Sunday, July 21. This is in conjunction with the Elk City Wagon Road Days, Clearwater to Elk City Wagon Road Adventure Trip, that takes place on Sunday, July 21. This will be at Shearer Park (next to Elk Creek Station). There will be refreshments and oral history presentations from descendants of the original Elk City pioneers starting at 4:30 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Three Kamiah residents have been found and are safe
- Michael (Ekim) Albert Nuxoll, 61, Cottonwood
- Why is it called ‘Border Days’?
- Border Days 2019: Fun runners have fun runs
- Howard takes on United Methodist pastorate
- Update: Page named Border Days 2020 queen; Remacle is princess
- Border Days 2019: 108th annual rodeo starts Thursday
- Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys linebacker, is Kendall’s newest spokesperson
- Fenn Pond gets third stocking of rainbows
- White Bird News: White Bird Bar and Grill open for business
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys linebacker, is Kendall’s newest spokesperson
- Border Days 2019 – interviews with participants
- CIEA lawsuit against MVSD claiming public records violation dismissed
- Stites Days set for this weekend, July 12, 13
- White Bird Bar and Grill open for business
- The progression of phones: From party lines to cells, communication remains vital
- Idaho County cities see less than 1 percent growth in past two years
- Author to read from, sign book on caregiving
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.