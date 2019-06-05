The National Weather Service Missoula office is forecasting mountain snow with widespread below normal temps by this weekend.
NWS is forecasting a much colder air mass will settle in over western Montana and north central Idaho Friday through early next week. A 20-degree temperature drop will occur through the weekend, dropping temps well below normal for this time of year. Light snow could impact high elevation roads Friday and Saturday (above 6,000 feet).
According to NWS, all mountain ranges may see some kind of snow Friday and Saturday, but where the heaviest will fall is still undecided at this time. The agency is confident that elevations of 6,000 feet and higher will experience light snow.
Threat for frost, and generally below-normal low temperatures, will exist each morning from Saturday through Monday.
Morning lows within the region for June 8-9, according to NWS, include Riggins, 45 degrees; Lowell, 41 degrees; Grangeville, 40 degrees; Elk City, 34 degrees; and Dixie, 31 degrees.
